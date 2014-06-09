Tucker's Discovery: Compelling New Novel Fuses Geopolitics & Technology, Proving Anything Can Happen when the Powerful Feel Threatened

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- People can be ruthless when desperate, even resorting to shelving once-in-a-century scientific discoveries in order to protect the world’s economy and its rocky balance of power. For the protagonist in Jed O’Dea’s novel, a discovery that should bring good to the world instead sparks international outrage and puts a bounty on his shoulder.



‘Tucker’s Discovery’, volume one of the ‘Tucker Cherokee Novel’ series, sees Cherokee and his team of tireless scientists discover a method for making electricity without fuel. Of course, such a discovery could literally save poorer nations from poverty and protect some of the world’s most valuable resources from extinction. However, the discovery has threatened powerful nations and its leaders. Cherokee must be eliminated and his secrets must be forever buried.



Synopsis:



Russia would be hurt badly if the Discovery sees the light of day. The People’s Republic of China wants the Discovery exclusively for itself. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will do anything to stop its manifestations. Tucker is the last person on earth that knows how to make the Discovery work. It’s a great Discovery for the people of the United States and ultimately the world; if Tucker can just survive the onslaught of assassins and kidnappers.



“This story has it all – a great discovery, a race for survival, geopolitical fury and even a romantic sub-plot,” says O’Dea. Cherokee’s life suddenly changes after a video demonstrating the technology goes viral on YouTube and, with the world’s most powerful nations sending hired mercenaries and agents to kill him, Cherokee enlists his best friend to become his personal protector. He also falls in love shortly afterwards; causing his heart and his instincts to collide.”



Continuing, “While fiction, this book has a very serious message for the real world. It calls into question possible discoveries that may have been shelved in order to allow home nations to protect profitable industries, or to stop opposing nations from getting antsy. We’ve all seen what world leaders can resort to when they feel threatened, and there’s likely plenty going on behind the scenes that we’ll never hear about.”



To date, the novel has garnered rave reviews.



For example, William Evans comments, “Wow! First time author Jed O'Dea is now positioned and poised to join the top tier of successful authors in the thriller genre with his crisply written and expertly constructed page turning narrative complete with a frighteningly realistic and contemporary story line. I couldn't put it down. All the ingredients are not only present for a great read but I also can't wait [please!] to see what Hollywood can do with the screen adaptation.”



John P. was equally as impressed, adding, “Intense, fast, intriguing -- this is a sparkling trip into creativity, alongside a hero with whom we can all relate. Pursued for the political, economic and environmental advantage of a fortuitous burst of creativity, we are in the catbird seat for a thrilling ride. Enjoy”



‘Tucker's Discovery (Tucker Cherokee Novel) (Volume 1)’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1rQMLCa. For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.tuckercherokee.com.



About Jed O'Dea

Jed O’Dea is a world traveler with an eclectic background in science and engineering that allows him to write adventure novels that mix fact with fiction such that they are hard to separate. His experience in working inside private sector companies as a designer, technical writer, and manager all the way up to member of Board of Directors coupled with his exposure as a contractor to the Federal Government is evident in his writing. You will be able to tell from his writings that O’Dea is a dog lover.