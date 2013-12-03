Tucson DUI Attorneys Reveal Important Information

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- With penalties as high as $1510.50 from fines and assessments, excluding the counselling and treatment fees, jail and court fees for the first offence of drunk driving, the Tucson DUI attorneys have their work cut out for them. As the state has the largest penalties for the offence of drunk driving, they have absolutely no room for mistakes and errors as it can cast their client a fortune that they would not want to spend.



The team of attorneys at Ariano and Reppucci have a keen understanding of that and leave no stone unturned to make sure that their clients are charged as less as possible. The service is available 24/7 for the existing clients to discuss their case over the phone and during emergencies. The team at Ariano and Reppucci are well experienced attorneys who have an understanding that most drunk driving charges and cases happen during night hours which is why they are alert and have a DUI team that is dedicated to help the people at all our at a price that is very competitive to those of their competitors. They do not pass the case to just any junior attorney as the client’s reputation is like their own to them. Log on to http://tucsonduiattorneys.co/ for further details.



Arizona and Pima County have some of the harshest DUI penalties across the country. If charged for drunken driving, it is not easy to get off the hands of the law. Which is why it becomes all the more necessary to make sure that you have an experienced lawyer to represent you so that you are not wrongly fined, or taken advantage of. Ariano and Reppucci are here to help at all hours of the day.



About Ariano and Reppucci

Ariano and Reppucci is a law firm that was founded in the year 2009, and they are committed to rendering top quality DUI attorney services to residents in Tucson. We have a team of lawyers who are equipped with training and armed with experience to help the clients with their representation in court after being charged with drunk driving. We understand that there is no time for the occurrence of such cases, which is why we are available at all hours on call.



Media Contact Details:

Name: Christopher Ariano

E-mail: cha@attorneys-arizona.com

Location: Tucson, AZ

Website: http://tucsonduiattorneys.co/