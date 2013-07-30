Tucson Neuropathy Treatment Center Is Now Offering Leg Pain and Numbness Treatment

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Leg pain and numbness caused by Neuropathy is caused by nerve damage, this ailment is one that can greatly affect the patient’s capability to perform simple day to day task. The leg pain and numbness associated with Neuropathy is usually a tingling or burning sensation in the legs accompanied by a feeling of heaviness or numbness, these symptoms can cause the patients a great deal of discomfort and distress which can sometimes hamper their capability to walk, run and even sleep. Most people who suffer from leg pain and numbness caused by Neuropathy have to live with this problem for several years due to a lack of treatments and cures available, and the solutions that are available are mostly temporary. Unfortunately, many patients are told that there is nothing that can be done about their foot pain. It is extremely frustrating for people to live with the discomfort and pain with no hope of relief.



Yet there is a ray of hope for all such people, Dr. Eric A. Lane, a Tucson Chiropractor at his clinic Tucson Neuropathy Treatment Center of Arizona, has successfully treated hundreds of people suffering from leg pain and numbness caused by Neuropathy. People who have been plagued with Neuropathy and its symptoms such as Burning Pain, Leg Cramping, Sharp Electrical-Like Pain, Pain When They Walk, Difficulty Sleeping from Leg and Foot Discomfort, Prickling or Tingling of the Feet or Hands are now cured and back to living their daily lives to the fullest with the help of Dr. Eric A. Lane and his team of healers at the Tucson Neuropathy Treatment Center of Arizona.



About Dr. Eric A. Lane

Dr. Eric A. Lane has been in business of healing people for over 20 years. He has adopted a holistic approach to treat Neuropathy. He believes that to stressfully treat any problem, the root causes should be dealt with first and foremost, only then a cure can be achieved that is not only effective but also long term. His approach has helped people who had suffered for over a decade with Neuropathy and were considering to get their foot amputated. Yet after only a few treatments at the Tucson Neuropathy Treatment Center were able to walk, run and have a long good night sleep free of any leg pain or discomfort.



Dr. Eric A. Lane likes to invite people to sign up for a Free Seminar and Consultation. This is a great opportunity for people to see for themselves if the Neuropathy treatment at Tucson Neuropathy Treatment Center works for them without worrying about the cost. This shows Dr. Lane’s trust in this treatment and the results patients will see for themselves after just a few treatments.



For more information please visit: tucsonneuropathytreatment.com



Media Contact

Tucson Neuropathy Treatment Center

550 W. Ina Road Ste 103

Tucson, Arizona 85704

520.742.7785

tucsonneuropathytreatment.com