Tucson Portable Toilet Rental Introduces Grandeur and Extravagance to Portable Restroom Service

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Tucson portable toilets have been an innovator in the portable toilet industry for the past few years and they never stop to amaze their customers with their designs and features. They offer an array of portable toilets that is suitable for any type of events. Some of the latest portable toilets they now offer are a range of luxury restroom trailer. These are some the most impressive offerings with all the features available such as marble floors, individual stalls with flushable toilets and granite countertops. It offers the ultimate lavish experience to Tucson’s special events.



These portable toilets are designed especially for weddings, official functions and formal events. It has every amenity that a user will possibly need. Its exteriors are clean with a bright finish which leaves no room for dirt. It also comes with stylish outdoor lighting which makes it suitable to use for night or day. It offers easy entrance into the restroom with the help of the two floating staircases available. These restroom trailers interiors are spacious which emulates the feelings of upscale hotel restroom. Every inch of the restroom has deluxe touches, with black and white marble floor, outstanding trim work and wainscoting and cashmere granite countertop. It also has large vanity mirrors, chrome-finished touches and designer artwork which complete the restroom trailer with elegance. The Tucson portable toilets rental also offers additional amenities on request such as floral arrangements, hand towels and lotion.



There are strategically placed skylights throughout the restroom trailer for brightness and freshness along with additional lighting that is provided by stylish low-volt bulbs. To complete the setting, these luxury restroom trailers also offer a central music system and thermostat-powered heating and air-conditioning.



Along with the lavish experience offered by these luxury toilets, the Tucson rentals also offers top class service by their uniformed professionals. They offer on time delivery and use only the hospital grade disinfectants for servicing the sanitary units. To get other information on Tucson Portable Toilets kindly pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletstucsonaz.com



About Tucson Portable Toilets

Tucson Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Tucson. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Tucson, AZ

Email: info@portabletoiletstucsonaz.com

http://www.portabletoiletstucsonaz.com