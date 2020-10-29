Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: TUFN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: TUFN stocks, concerns whether certain Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by issuing false and misleading registration statements and prospectuses in connection with both its IPO and its SPO. Specifically, the complaint states that Defendants misled investors with respect to the Company's North American business, customer relationships and growth metrics, and the fact that Tufin's business was deteriorating, and, as a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic—all of which was known to, and concealed by, Defendants at the time of the IPO and SPO.



