TUI AG Push to Hire 1500 Technology Recruits Across Europe

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Recovery is starting to evolve for major organisations across Europe, moving from survival mode into a thriving state. The latest enterprise to make this shift is the TUI Group, which is looking to recruit 1,500 new staff across Europe this year. The company has invested heavily in digitisation of its operations in recent years and this is going to be the focus of many of the new roles, which fall in areas such as technology and e-commerce. TUI said that it expects bookings to return to normal in the summer of 2022 and the recruitment drive is part of the business' plan to ensure that it can optimise on this. Some of the roles that TUI is particularly looking to fill include data engineer, software engineer and technical analysts. Flexible and hybrid working have now become commonplace, not just at TUI but on a global level, and this means that the opportunities are open to a much broader market than was previously possible.



As a technology recruiter with a strong presence in Europe, Glocomms is ideally positioned to help organisations like TUI Group where the push towards digitisation requires building talented and resilient teams. The firm was established in 2013 to enable organisations to connect with business-critical talent and Glocomms has gone on to become a high-profile technology recruiter globally. The firm's areas of expertise are broad and include cyber security, data & analytics as well as cloud & infrastructure roles. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals so it is very well resourced in terms of connecting enterprises to talent. Connections with hiring managers across multiple sectors also make Glocomms a go-to for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Glocomms is a technology recruiter able to design options for every hiring need.



Glocomms has a well-established profile as a technology recruiter in Germany and this has enabled the firm to achieve nationwide coverage. That includes most major cities such as Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The team in Germany is also incredibly well connected on a global level, as it is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, Glocomms is also part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. As organisations continue to accelerate digitisation programmes, the demand for technology recruitment support remains high. The skilled and insightful team at Glocomms provides consistently exceptional service thanks to the investment the company has made in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today including Senior Security Operations Engineer, Network Automation Specialist and Financial Service Salesforce Consultant.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need to embrace and adapt to change."



