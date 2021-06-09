Tula Digital Is a Leading Indian Weighbridge Manufacturer with over 20 Years of Experience

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- Doing everything more than just right ever since its inception in 1997, Tula Digital has come a long way. The company has established itself as one of India's leading manufacturer of industrial weighing systems. With a guaranteed delivery approach and a promise to always comply with the best business practices, the company manufactures weighing solutions of different kinds. As an ISO 9001-2015 certified company that is a pioneer of weighing technology in India, Tula Digital develops products meant to provide an exceptional level of quality and service to its users.



While offering an insight into the company, Tula Digital's spokesperson in an interview commented, "Tula Digital is a leading electronic weighbridge manufacturer and weighbridge supplier in India. As one of the most popular and trusted Dharam Kanta weighbridge manufacturers, we deal in RCC, portable, modular, tank, truck, steel pit type, concrete pitless weighbridges and industrial weighing scales. In addition, we specialize in manufacturing retail weighing scales and custom weighing solutions for our esteemed clients. We are a leading weighbridge manufacturer in Delhi with an effective service network all over India."



Developing high-quality, accurate, reliable and cost-effective weighing scales have been Tula Digital's endeavour since its incorporation. This is why the company has always emphasised its in-house R&D to design and manufacture products that could be of exceptional help to users. Tula Digital is committed to innovating and improving relentlessly to continue being a leading Dharma Kanta weighbridge manufacturing company. The entire team puts in efforts to make the range so comprehensive that every customer could easily have the desired pick in no time.



The spokesperson added, "As one of the top weighbridge manufacturers in Delhi, we provide our customers with a wide choice of products suiting their exact weighing requirements. Our seasoned, trained and skilled team remains on its toes for providing fully customized weighing solutions. All people have to do is get in touch with our team and create perfect weighing solutions matching their requirements and budget. Those counting on our team and R&D facility can rest assured of getting weighing solutions perfectly suiting their business needs."



Tula Digital has become the first Indian company to build concrete weighbridges, which are fast gaining popularity because of their tremendous advantages. With a highly rugged design, high-performance, low or no maintenance and economic nature, these weighbridges are any day more reliable than the steel weighbridges. These also have a much longer life than those made of steel. For a comprehensive comparison and more details, people can either refer to Tula Digital's website or have a word with the company's team members.



Tula Digital has a knack for delivering the highest quality and appropriate yet competitively priced weighing solutions. The company has over two decades of experience, three manufacturing units and over 30 different locations. So those who want to get concrete weighbridge that excels in terms of quality and functionality can count on Tula Digital for a rewarding purchase.



Tula Digital

