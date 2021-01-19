Tula Digital Is the Leading Weighbridge Manufacturer in India

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Tula Digital Pvt. Ltd has pushed the boundaries of weighing technology with an inventive and problem-solving mindset. The company has been around since the year 1997, manufacturing electronic weighing scales, weighbridges and weight-based systems for all industries requiring accurate measurements. Sold under the 'Swift' brand, the products are efficient, reliable, accurate, cost-effective and readily available in India, Nigeria, Malawi, Ethiopia and other African markets. Tailored weighing solutions are also provided to meet every application and budget. Proactive technical support is delivered throughout the product's life-cycle to help clients breathe easy.



The spokesperson at Tula Digital recently stated, "With close to 25 years behind us, Tula Digital understands the industry and the customer just too well. That speaks for an extensive product selection, including, but not limited to weighbridges, retail scales, precision balances, tabletop & platform scales and tank weighing. We are the best weighbridge manufacturers in Delhi or for that matter India, offering a variety of options like Steel Pit-less, Steel Pit Type, Concrete Pit Type and Concrete Pit-less. We leverage relentless R&D, the best practices and cutting-edge technologies to design and manufacture products that deliver on quality and prices."



Tula Digital is the first Indian company to build fully Concrete Platform Weighbridges in India. The company's fully electronic weighbridges and conversion kits are working perfectly across multiple industries and public weighbridges across every nook and cranny of India and abroad. Tula Digital continues to be the measuring technology partner for some of the most recognized brands, such as SUPERTECH, BIKANERWALA, BHEL, ISRO, ICGEB, NV Group, HAVELLS, ICICI Bank, Hero Honda, Max Healthcare, Pepsi and MOD. Tula Digital has put together a robust after-sales service setup with factory trained engineers to deliver quality service in low response times.



On weighbridges, the spokesperson further stated, "Tula Digital has a pioneering presence in the weighbridge niche segment. Our concrete and steel platform weighbridges come with both, analogue and digital loadcells. Analog and digital loadcells deliver similar overall performance and functionality. But digital ones have an edge over their analogue counterparts when it comes to security, accuracy and ease of use. The digital loadcells are capable of converting an internal analogue signal to digital, making them tamper-proof. Plus, they are self-calibrating, and hence, can do away with corner adjustments, bring down commissioning time, and ensure accuracy."



The digital load cells also ensure better diagnostics and a higher level of error reporting for the weighbridge system, hedging the system from deliberate tampering. They are also known to bring down the overall load distribution error across the weighbridge. Tula Digital can deliver the best weighbridges while restricting overheads and mark-ups. Buyers who want to know 100 ton weighbridge price in India can contact Tula Digital's customer support or leave an inquiry through the website. The company would respond at the earliest.



About Tula Digital

New Delhi based Tula Digital has been the leading weighing systems company since the year 1997. The company is associated with some of the best Weighbridges, Retail Scales, Precision Balances, Table Top & Platform Scales, and Tank Weighing. Over the years, Tula Digital has been the top source for anyone wanting to find weighing machine with label printer.



Contact Information:



Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd

Head Office:

A-12, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1,

New Delhi – 110028, India

Telephone:

+ (91)-11-4141 1058

+ (91)-98100 33681

+ (91)-98731 99235

(Mon-Sat 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM)