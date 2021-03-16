Tula Digital Offering Feature-Rich and Economical Portable Weighbridges in India 

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Tula Digital's primary value proposition weighs solution development and manufacturing in line with the established standards in accuracy and efficiency. The New Delhi based company offers a full spectrum of weighing solutions, including, but not limited to, weighbridges, retail scales, precision balances, tabletop & platform scales and tank weighing. The solutions are sold under the 'Swift' brand with affordable pricing and a dedicated technical support guarantee. Tula Digital also provides sales and service solutions on behalf of DIBAL, a global weighing and labelling solutions provider credited with transforming the European retail industry.



Tula Digital's spokesperson recently stated, "Tula Digital is a growth story, powered by passion. In over 23 years of existence, we have set up 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing units, branched out to 30 locations pan India, and ship to 5 countries. We have helped ISRO, BHEL, SUPERTECH, BIKANERWALA, ICGEB, NV Group, HAVELLS, ICICI Bank, Hero Honda, Pepsi, MOD, Max Healthcare, and more to leverage weighing accuracy for better materials flow capabilities and accountability in day to day operations. We are an ISO 9001-2015 certified operation with a strong quality focus, and our products are the industry standard in accuracy and performance."



Tula Digital ranks among the top weighbridge manufacturers in India, providing a stunning variety, including Steel Pitless, Steel Pit Type, Concrete Pit Type, and Concrete Pitless. Its weighbridges and conversion kits are an enduring fixture across businesses and industries in India and abroad. Instead, Tula Digital is India's first company to build fully Concrete Platform Weighbridges in India, making it a pioneer in the segment. The company focuses on in-house R&D to come up with futuristic weighing technologies. Tula Digital has also invested in an after-sales service setup with factory trained engineers ready to assist and troubleshoot on-site.



On portable weighbridge, the spokesperson stated, "Tula Digital offers uniquely designed portable weighbridges that perform and last. We capitalize on top quality MS sourced from the best brands to bring in durability. As the number of nuts and bolts is limited to a few, our portable weighbridge can be installed and relocated conveniently and quickly, making it ideal for construction and mining applications. With the platform being 14 to 18 inches above surface level, maintenance is easy in areas marred by water clogging issues. Our prices are competitive, allowing clients to purchase portable weighbridge without paying over the odds."



Tula Digital's portable weighbridges require less civil work than other pit weighbridges, which translates to low construction costs and quick total installations. The company provides 450mm side beams reinforcement to ensure higher strength. The beams also act as the guiding rails for truck drivers, preventing accidents. The weighbridges come with a "Swift" Intelligent Terminal, featuring a built-in Weight Indicator as a standalone, dedicated microcomputer. The system helps the user to view and print weight tickets and access daily/periodic reports.



About Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd

Since 1997, Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd is the undisputed leader in weighing technology. The company offers top of the line retail scales, weighbridges, precision balances, table-top & platform scales, and tank weighing solutions tailored to the client's specifications. Tula Digital is presently the go-to option to get truck weighing machine in India.



Contact Information:



Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd

Head Office:

A-12, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1,

New Delhi – 110028, India

Telephone: +(91)-11-4141 1058/ +(91)-98100 33681/ +(91)-98731 99235

(Mon-Sat 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM)