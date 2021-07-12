Tula Digital Offering Technology-Based Truck Weighing Machines Across India 

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Tula Digital has perfected the art of developing and manufacturing weighing solutions in line with the global industry standards. The company has three certified, state of the art facilities for the production of electronic weighing scales, weighbridges, and weigh-based systems. Accurate, efficient, and cost-effective, the weighing solutions have takers across industries, regions, and countries. Companies like ISRO, BHEL, SUPERTECH, ICGEB, NV Group, ICICI Bank, BIKANERWALA, HAVELLS, Hero Honda, Pepsi, MOD, and Max Healthcare have been relying on Tula Digital to usher improved materials flow capabilities and transparency into their day to day operations.



The spokesperson at Tula Digital stated, "23 years on, Tula Digital has been at the forefront of the delivery of weighing solutions in India. We have 30 plus locations across India to cater to every industry and region, requiring accurate measurements and higher accountability. We even ship to five countries, giving us a strong international presence. Our USP has been a stunning product variety backed by the promise of quality, prices, and friendly service. We offer Retail Scales, Weighbridges, Precision Balances, Table Top & Platform Scales, and Tank Weighing. We are extensively relied on for custom weighing solutions to the client's specifications."



Tula Digital is one of India's leading electronic weighbridge manufacturers, supporting all applications, budgets, and requirements. The company offers it all with full quality assurance from Steel Pitless and Steel Pit Type to Concrete Pit Type and Concrete Pitless. Tula Digital has a thriving after-sales service setup with factory-trained engineers extending their expert service on-site. The company has partnered with DIBAL (Spain) Retail Scales, a top-rated weighing and labelling company credited with streamlining the European retail industry. As a distribution partner, Tula Digital sells and services DIBAL retail scales India-wide with commitment.



On truck weighing machines, the spokesperson further stated, "Tula Digital is associated with both steel and concrete platform top truck weighing machine. Also, we have analogue and digital options for loadcells. The digital loadcell system is developed in-house in line with the industry standards in accuracy and efficiency. While both types of loadcells deliver similar performance and functionality, digital loadcells offer a certain advantage in accuracy, ease of use and upkeep, and overall security. They incorporate an internal system to convert analogue signals into digital ones, making the loadcells virtually tamper-proof."



Since the digital loadcell system is self-calibrating, the need for corner adjustments is pushed out of the equation while truck scale commissioning time is also brought down significantly. The system can also be relied on for improved diagnostics and error reporting, discouraging the chances of deliberate tampering. The truck weighing machines are powered by Swift Weighlink, user-friendly software that can be operated on any PC. The software is designed to deliver precise info on date, vehicle, supplier, material, and more. Reports can be retrieved on all transactions taking place within a specified time frame.



About Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd

Since 1997, Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd is the market leader in weighing technology. Under the Swift brand, the company offers retail scales, weighbridges, precision balances, tabletop & platform scales, and tank weighing solutions. Lately, Tula Digital is attracting a deluge of those who want to get pit less weighbridges across India and abroad.



Contact Information:



Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd

Head Office:

A-12, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1,

New Delhi – 110028, India

Telephone: + (91)-11-4141 1058/ + (91)-98100 33681/ + (91)-98731 99235

(Mon-Sat 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM)