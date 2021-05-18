Tula Digital Offers an Extensive Range of Weighing Solutions

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Tula Digital is a company providing an extensive range of weighing solutions across the Indian sub-continent and growing African economies such as Malawi, Ethiopia, and Nigeria. The products they offer include high precision tabletop & platform scales, industrial tank weighing solutions, electronic weighbridges, advanced retail scales, and batching machines, as well as customized weighing solutions. The company is also an official distribution partner for the high-quality and feature-rich DIBAL Retail Scales in India.



The company spokesperson said, "Nowadays, weighbridges are used in all industry segment for weighing various types of road vehicles. This includes trucks, trailers, and tackers carrying raw materials, products, fuel, agricultural produce and waste. As a pioneer of electronic weighbridge in India for more than 21 years, we at Tula Digital are among the leading manufacturers having a wide range of weighbridges, available in various sizes and capacities. With many active installations across India and other parts of the world, our weighbridges are filed-proven for dependability and accuracy in tough industrial environments."



Get top pit less weighbridge from Tula Digital. They are the first company to build and offer concrete pit with fewer weighbridges in India. Their concrete pit less weighbridges have a special-extremely rugged design; they are maintenance-free and are high in performance, and are more durable than steel structure weighbridges. The weighbridge has an RCC structure, and Its RCC platform is designed to accommodate both regular vehicle movement and concentrated loads without any trouble. The company's pitless weighbridge also features Swift Intelligent Terminal with an in-built weight indicator as a standalone, dedicated microcomputer, and more.



The company spokesperson added, "We are committed to maintaining a strict quality control process throughout our entire production cycle. Committed to excellence and quality, our focus is to deliver quality products at reasonable rates. To summarize it all, our focus has always been to provide complete customer satisfaction and go beyond expectations regarding services. This commitment has helped our company achieve this position of trust with our customers, making us among the top manufacturers of electronic weighbridge in India. So, by clients investing in our products, they will also be investing in a tough design and the highest quality of manufacturing available in the industry."



Are you looking for a truck weighing machine in India? Tula Digital is one of the leading electronic weighing scales manufacturing companies working under the Swift brand. Their truck electronic weighing scales and conversion kits are superior in quality and are used in many industries and public weighbridges in various states in India and abroad. The weighing scales offer accurate results and are available at affordable prices. Moreover, the company provides excellent after-sales service setup for their truck weighing machine with factory-trained engineers to reach out to clients in the shortest possible time.



