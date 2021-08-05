Tula Digital Offers Maintenance Free Concrete Pitless Weighbridges

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- Tula Digital manufactures a wide variety of quality industrial weighing systems. They serve numerous industries that require weight-related measurements to enhance their materials flow capabilities. The company was established in 1997. They take immense pride in being India's leading manufacturers of industrial weighing systems. With the company, clients can rest assured of getting high-quality items and exceptional after-sales services. Over the years, the company has managed to establish a client base that keeps on growing every day. Their huge inventory features electronic weighbridges, high precision weighing scales, advanced retail scales, and batching machines, and many more.



Speaking about the company's weighing software, the company spokesperson said, "Our Swift weighlink is an extremely user-friendly database management software which can be operated on various standard computers. It was developed in-house. With the software, detailed information can be obtained based on supplier, vehicle, date, material, and many more. To know more about the weighlink software, clients can visit our website."



Wondering where to find top truck weighing machine? Tula Digital provides various exceptional electronic weighing scales, weighbridges, and weigh-based systems. Since its inception, the company is committed to developing top-quality, cost-effective, and reliable products. They constantly carry out thorough research to make sure that their items meet the needs of their clients. The company uses the most advanced technology to remain a leader in the industry. Over the years, their products have been working trouble-free in many industries and as public weighbridges in India. Thus, clients can rest assured of purchasing a highly durable item.



Speaking about the advantages of digital loadcells, the company spokesperson said, "Our concrete and steel platform truck weighing machines are available with analog load cells as well as digital loadcell systems. The analog and digital load cells are similar in terms of overall functionality and performance. However, the digital ones provide more security, accuracy and are easy to use. The item offers better diagnostics and a higher level of error reporting for various truck scale systems. To know more about the digital loadcells, clients can visit our website."



Concrete pitless weighbridges are fast gaining popularity in India and other parts around the globe. They have a fully RCC structure. Thus, clients do not have to tighten nuts and bolts or paint the item. Moreover, the item has a robust design that makes it last longer. Clients can get pit less weighbridge from Tula Digital. The company takes pride in being the first company in India to create concrete weighbridges. They have over 20 years of experience in the industry. Thus, clients can rest assured of purchasing products that are very economical, maintenance-free, and high in performance.



About Tula Digital

Tula Digital is one of the top weighbridge manufactures in India. They design and manufacture high-quality products. The company deals in RCC, modular, portable, tank, truck, steel, concrete pitless, and retail weighing scales. They are dedicated to helping clients meet their weighing requirements.



Contact Details



Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd

A-12, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1,

New Delhi – 110028, India

Telephone: +(91)-11-41411058

Email: info@tuladigital.com

Website: https://www.tuladigital.com/