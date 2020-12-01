Tula Digital Supplying Premium Weighing Scales with Label Printers

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Tula Digital offers a wide range of weighing solutions, from digital scales and electronic weighbridges to tabletop and platform scales. The manufacturer also provides integrated weighing and label printing solutions like DIBAL retail scales. In its DIBAL 500 Range, an entry series of scales is the 500 Range WIND. This range of retail weighing scales is a new family of outstanding scales for its design, technology, and ease of use. Tula Digital provides all technical information on these weighing machines.



While addressing the latest media event, the spokesperson of Tula Digital revealed, "We have introduced the WIND Series scales for which our customers can now request a demo with detailed information. We have two models of this machine. The W-015 model features 2.000 PLUs (45×2 + 4×2 presets) and includes an optional printer for labels or receipts. This model is available in flat format or tower, similar to our second model that is W-025, featuring 5.000 PLUs (40×2 + 9×2 presets). W-025 also has an optional printer available."



For its customers looking for weighing machine with label printer, Tula Digital offers the WIND scales that provide a choice of two different displays, superflux segments display and graphic display. Both these displays can show the weight, tare, price, total and name of the product. Additionally, the graphic display can show the logos, profitability codes (in vendor display), and publicity with special dynamic effects. It also allows the user to choose from four different screen designs. The fast, high-resolution printer for WIND scales allows the full configuration of receipt and label designs and information to be printed.



The spokesperson additionally stated, "In WIND Series scales, our customers can find a mono range and a multi range. The capacity and accuracy respectively for a mono range are 15 kg-5 g, 12 kg-2 g, and 30 kg-5 g. For multi range, the capacity and accuracy respectively are 6 kg-2 g, 15 kg-5 g, and 30 kg-10 g. These retail weighing scales are designed thinking of the needs and skills of users and service departments. Thus, their Drill-Down menu option is similar to mobile phones. The users can print complete or partial menus, as desired."



The WIND Series scale's user interface also features some special keys for direct access to main functions. There is direct access to 999 PLUs and two programmable macros, as well as security with configurable system passwords and internal software that can be updated using PC. High-speed communication between the scale and the PC is possible via Ethernet TCP / IP protocol. Wireless connectivity is also possible through Wi-Fi 802.11n technology and HOMEPLUG. Apart from retail scales, Tula Digital is also one of the best weighbridge manufacturers in India.



About Tula Digital

With Tula Digital, its customers do not need to bother about finding a top-quality weighing machine or to know 80 ton weighbridge price in India. The manufacturer caters to all these needs of its customers by introducing premium, yet cost-effective weighing solutions like precision balances and DIBAL retail scales with printers. Tula Digital is one of the pioneers of weighing technology in India and an ISO 9001:2015-certified company.



Contact Information:



Tula Digital (India) Pvt. Ltd.

A-12, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1,

Block-A, Naraina, New Delhi – 110028, India

Phone: +91-11-4141 1058 / +91-98100 33681 / +91-98731 99235

Website: https://www.tuladigital.com/

HOURS: Mon - Sat: 9:30 am - 6 pm (IST)