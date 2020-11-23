Tulip Fabrics Introduces PP Meltblown Non-Woven Fabric Unit Together with Its Existing Premises

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Tulip Fabrics, a leading manufacturer of PP Spunbond fabric, has recently set up PP Meltblown non-woven fabric in Durgapur along with its existing premises. Continuous improvement has made this possible for the company.



PP Meltblown and PP Spunbond Non-woven Fabric from Tulip Fabric



Tulip Fabric is one of the top manufacturers of non-woven fabrics. The company has set up a new unit of PP Meltblown fabric to exemplify their continuous development. Technical details and specifications of this fabric are –



- Width – 550 mm



- Thickness –10 GSM to 200 GSM



Currently, Tulip Fabrics is undertaking trial running and then it will send their Meltblownfabric to MSF and SITRA for approval and testing. To know about their trail run, visit their website at www.tulipnonwoven.com and click on their given link for the same.



Tulip Fabrics Pvt Ltd also gives opportunity to businesses to work with them. There is an online form for interested people. Just fill in all the details in the form and the company will revert back as soon as possible.



Industries that Tulip Fabrics Serve



Tulip Fabrics offers its products to a wide range of industries like–



- Retailers – shoe bags, suit covers, shopping bags



- Household – sofa and mattress liner, apron, table cloth



- Medical – face masks, protection gown, disposable coveralls, surgical masks and drapes, face masks, pillow covers, bedsheet, bouffant caps



- Agriculture – vegetable and fruit covers, UV resistant crop covers



- Hygiene – sanitary pads, baby diapers



All its products are available in varieties of colors. So, customers can find a fabric according to their choice. The fabrics of Tulip also have certification from Metal and Sheet Factoryfor medical usage. The company provides PP extrusion lamination on one side and sandwich lamination on the other side. In other words, Tulip guarantees top quality parameters and consistently delivers high grade products to its customers.



Tulip Fabrics always welcomes its customers with any kind of queries. Just give them a call! They will be more than happy to help!



About Tulip Fabrics

Tulip Fabrics was set up at the time when non-woven industry in this country was at the nascent stage. Right from its inception, this company has worked hard to become a leading manufacturer of Polypropylene Spunbond and Meltblown non-woven fabrics in Eastern India. Tulip Fabrics produces around 5 MT of fabric everyday, of diverse colors andranging from 10 GSM to 180 GSM. The company has its manufacturing unit in Durgapur and sales depots in Patna and Varanasi.



Contact Details



Tulip Fabrics



REGISTERED OFFICE

Address: 2-B Tarachand Dutta Street, 2nd Floor, Kolkata 700073



SALES MANAGER

Mr. Santosh Khaitan:+91 9836458918



Email: tulipfab@gmail.com



Website: www.tulipnonwoven.com