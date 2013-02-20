Tullow Oil Plc, Company Intelligence Report - New Market Report Now Available

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Tullow Oil plc, Company Intelligence Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Tullow Oil plc (Tullow) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas assets in several regions of Europe, Africa and Asia. The company's operations span 22 countries and can be divided into three areas: West & North Africa, South & East Africa and Europe, South America & Asia. Tullow was established in 1986 and it is currently headquartered in London, the UK. Additionally, the company signed its first license agreement in Senegal in 1986 and gradually expanded its operations to other countries during the 1980s and 1990s. In 2004, Tullow acquired Energy Africa Limited for a purchase price of $500m. This acquisition expanded the operations of the company from eight countries to 16 thereby significantly increasing its revenue. Currently, the company is listed on the London, Irish and Ghana stock exchanges. As of December 2011, the company's total basic weighted average number of shares on the London Stock Exchange was 895,676,666.
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company's performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.
