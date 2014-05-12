Tulsa-Based, Business and Leadership Development Company, Clutch Consulting, Offers Unique Opportunity for Businesses to Learn More and Do More

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Clutch Consulting, a Tulsa Oklahoma business coaching and leadership development company, and an approved vendor for Vital Learning, is currently offering a complimentary e-learning course, which provides leaders with the tools and insights they need to build successful teams.



This complimentary course is being offered through Vital Learning, a computer-based, online training and development solutions company. The complimentary course, aptly titled “Essential Skills of Leadership,” is currently in the beta testing phase. The testing period begins Monday, May 19th 2014, and will conclude May 30th. Participants will be asked to complete a feedback survey form; however, the course can be accessed anytime between the beta testing period, and participants can work at their own pace.



“Leadership isn’t easy,” says Mitchell. “Developing effective and sound leadership skills is the first step to developing successful managers. I’m super excited about having the opportunity to offer this complimentary e-learning module to my current and prospective clients. This course will help experienced managers, new managers, and aspiring managers alike refocus on the basics.”



When participants complete the “Essential Skills of Leadership” course, they will be able to:



1) Deal with team members on a day-to-day basis in such a way as to maintain and enhance their self-esteem, thus improving employee engagement in the workplace.



2) Base discussions about performance and work habits on team member behaviors, rather than on personalities and attitudes.



3) Involve team members in goal-setting, problem-solving, and decision-making.



For those organizations interested in taking advantage of this complimentary learning opportunity, they should contact Nathan R Mitchell, founder of Clutch Consulting, via the contact form on the company’s website. Please put “Essential Skills of Leadership” in the subject line, and include your full name, company name, phone number and email address in the body of the email. Requests are due no later than end of business, Thursday, May 15th 2014. No more than 3 participants per organization.



About Clutch Consulting

Clutch Consulting is a tulsa-based business coaching and leadership development company that is committed to its purpose of "Growing Businesses and Empowering People." Founded by Nathan R Mitchell, the company offers business coaching, leadership development, and digital marketing services to small to medium-sized organizations.