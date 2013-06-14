Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The Tulsa Revolution REQUIREMENTS:



Must be 18 years of age (there is no maximum age limit).

Must have a reliable means of transportation.

Must have flexible schedules for training 3-4 times a week, 12+ home games and personal appearances.

OPEN TRYOUTS:



Tryouts: Saturday, July 13, 2013



Tryouts Morning Session begins 9:30 am



Tryouts Evening Session begins 6:00 pm



Fans of all ages will love the fast action of in-your-face and off the turf speed and action as teams from California to Chicago and Colorado to Mexico face off on the Tulsa Revolution turf and slam hard into the boards in the heart of downtown.



"We think, given the grassroots support of local fans and enthusiast of all ages along with the 'win-win's' we are bringing to downtown Tulsa, we are creating a huge benefit for the Tulsa economy," said Adam Mellor team Owner. Mellor went on to say, “Many questioned if OKC could even support a team or if fans would come out for the games. We believe Tulsa wants the excitement of a professional sports franchise here right now and the Tulsa Revolution will deliver that experience for the entire family.”



Many are already predicting that the Tulsa Revolution will be an economic boom to downtown Tulsa as families and soccer enthusiasts young and old fill the Convention Center. The Revolution have already agreed to terms with the 8,900 seat Tulsa Convention Center.



Many sponsors are on board with The Tulsa Revolution and there’s only a small window of time before the sponsorships are completely filled. Current Sponsors: Soccer City, Jeans Print Shop, Crossfit, Avocare, Rusty Roberts Bail Bonds, Happy Feet, Jenks Martial Arts Academy, Midwest Wraps, Impact Clinic, Ultimate Performance Clinic, M3 New Media and now Solavei just to name a few.



To inquire about sponsorship email Co-Owner Adam Mellor amellor@tulsarevolution.com



Follow the Tulsa Revolution:

TulsaRevolution.com

https://www.facebook.com/TulsaRevolution

https://twitter.com/tulsaprosoccer

http://www.youtube.com/tulsarevolution