Tum Luv Announces New Service for Tumblr Followers

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- A new service being offered by Tum Luv allows customers to purchase Tumblr followers from up to four packages of followers. This service is designed to jump start the marketing efforts of a business, group or individual attempting to gain more followers for their Tumblr account.



Studies have shown that a great many people are reluctant to join a specific social media account, such as a Tumblr account, unless it already has a considerable number of followers present. This “Catch-22” state of having to be popular in order to become popular has made it difficult for businesses, groups and individuals to increase the number of followers on their Tumblr accounts without outside support. Tum Luv offers an inexpensive, yet powerful means to jump start a Tumblr account and add more new followers thanks to their packages.



There are four different packages of followers available for purchase. Each of these packages come with a money back guarantee and can be customized in terms of exact numbers of followers present.



- Popular: 150 followers for $14.95

- Famous: 400 followers for $24.95

- Celebrity: 600 followers for $34.95

- Viral: 800 followers for $44.95



Each of these packages are placed on the Tumblr account in four, five, size or seven business days respectively. Plus, they are advertised practically safe and effective for building up natural followers to the Tumblr account. For more information on how to get more followers on Tumblr , visit Tum Luv.



Seamus Smith

Tum Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@tumluv.com

http://www.tumluv.com