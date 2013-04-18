Tum Luv Announces Opportunity to Buy Tumblr Followers

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- A new service is being offered by Tum Luv that provides followers for Tumblr accounts. In this manner, online businesses and individuals can gain followers on Tumblr activities and increase their overall popularity.



Founded in 2007, Tumblr has become one of the most popular social media sites on the internet with nearly 100 million accounts. This means that Tumblr has become a powerful means for online businesses and individuals to advertise their products or services. Tumblr is unique among social media sites because it has an unusually high retention rate, simplified feedback system and wide variety of content sharing.



There are four types of Tumblr follower purchasing packages that are currently offered;



- Popular: 150 followers

- Famous: 400 followers

- Celebrity: 600 followers

- Viral: 800 followers



Tum Luv offers to deliver the purchased followers in 4 to 7 business days depending on the package selected. Plus, new packages can be purchased to help expand the number of followers as well. There are a number of advantages to purchasing Tumblr followers. One of the most potent is the fact that Tumblr subscribers are more likely to follow a Tumblr account if they already have a substantial following. By purchasing followers, this can jump start the process. The high retention rate of Tumblr makes it easier to keep new followers once they have been acquired.



If you're interested in learning more how to buy Tumblr followers and how you can get Tumblr followers fast , feel free to visit TumLuv.com



Seamus Smith

Tum Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@tumluv.com

http://www.tumluv.com