Tum Luv Announces Social Media Service to Get Tumblr Followers

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- A new social media service is being offered by Tum Luv to get Tumblr followers . This service allows online business owners and individuals to purchase from four different packages of Tumblr followers. The purpose is to jump start a Tumblr account in increasing its own popularity.



Studies have shown that one of the biggest reasons people follow Tumblr accounts is seeing a number of followers who have already joined. In essence, one of the biggest hurdles in a Tumblr account gaining followers is that it must have followers in the first place. This conundrum usually holds back Tumblr accounts from gaining popularity with followers. However, purchasing followers is one way Tumblr accounts can overcome this “Catch-22” situation.



Tum Luv offers four different followers on Tumblr packages at different prices and number of followers;



- Popular: 150 followers for $14.95

- Famous: 400 followers for $24.95

- Celebrity: 600 followers for $34.95

- Viral: 800 followers for $44.95



Each Tumblr follower package is guaranteed to be safe and effective, customizable to the needs of the customer, delivered in four to seven business days depending on the size of the follower package and effective once set up.



The importance that Tumblr now has on the social media scene can now be enhanced by small businesses and individuals looking to increase their own profile. For those who want a larger initial presence on Tumblr, purchasing one of these four packages can begin the process of enhancing their popularity. For more information about how to get followers on Tumblr , visit TumLuv.com.



Seamus Smith

Tum Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@tumluv.com

http://www.tumluv.com