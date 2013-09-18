Tum Luv Announces Way to Gain Tumblr Followers

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- A new service offered by Tum Luv provides packages of Tumblr followers for small businesses and entrepreneurs with Tumblr accounts. The packages of followers are added to Tumblr accounts are designed to boost the popularity and branding of businesses in their social media efforts. In addition, these packages are designed to be inexpensive, yet highly effective.



Research has shown that many people are reluctant to follow Tumblr accounts, particularly those of businesses or entrepreneurs, unless those accounts already have substantial numbers of followers already. In essence, in order for Tumblr accounts to become popular, they need to be popular already is a conundrum that is beyond solving for most businesses on a tight budget.



Tum Luv offers an effective alternative by providing packages of fast Tumblr followers to jump start accounts and overcome this hurdle which stops many businesses in their tracks. These followers bring much needed attention to accounts which in turn draws in more people. Tum Luv offers four separate packages for those wanting to increase the number of followers on their Tumblr accounts.



- Popular: 150 followers for $19.95

- Famous: 400 followers for $24.95

- Celebrity: 600 followers for $34.95

- Viral: 800 followers for $44.95



Each of these packages can be delivered in four, five, six or seven business days respectively. Each package is safe, effective and guaranteed.



For businesses and entrepreneurs who are looking for solutions to drawing in more followers into their Tumblr accounts, Tum Luv is providing an answer. Visit their website for more information.



Seamus Smith

Tum Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@tumluv.com

http://www.tumluv.com