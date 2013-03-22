Tum Luv Offers Tumbler Followers Service

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Tum Luv now offers an affordable Tumblr service on their website. They specialize in a service that allows users to buy Tumblr followers and get Tumblr followers fast through them. Unlike most Tumblr services, Tum Luv offers a satisfaction guarantee on all of their services that they offer.



Tumblr has exploded into one of the most popular social media websites due to the simplistic design and the ease of use. Tumblr is basically a blog-based website that encourages social communication via text, photos, video media, links, and more. Tumblr now has well over ninety six million blogs and has grew beyond belief over 218% from the middle of 2010.



Tumblr followers have been always very important when it comes to Tumblr blogs and accounts, as it proves acceptance amongst the Tumblr community. Tumblr followers helps Google in determining the ranking of the Tumblr account and users can also link their website to their Tumblr account. The more followers an account has, the more likely people will follow as well.



Tumblr followers have been proven to be a deciding factor and credibility stand point for visitors and customers. Normally when a visitor discovers that an account has been followed many times, in effect they too tend to follow that Tumblr blog. For more information about Tum Luv and their Tumblr services, just go to their website.



Seamus Smith

Tum Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@tumluv.com

http://www.tumluv.com/