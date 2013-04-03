Tum Luv Unveils a Service to Get More Followers on Tumblr

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Tum Luv recently launched their new site at TumLuv.com. The website offers service packages for people and businesses alike who desire to get more Tumblr followers . Tum Luv's aim is to help users of the popular social network gain traction and visibility online. The company currently offers four different service packages listed as follows:



- Popular (150 followers)

- Famous (400 followers)

- Celebrity (600 followers)

- Viral (800 followers)



Tum Luv believes that when its customers get more followers on Tumblr , it improves their social standing, thus greatly improving the website’s credibility. The company realizes that Tumblr is an excellent tool for exposure and online interaction. Many of today's online businesses, marketers, celebrities, online personalities, and even enthusiastic social networkers are looking for a straightforward engagement solution like Tumblr. However, getting started with a new-fangled social network can be a time rigorous task spent largely on finding and attracting followers. With Tum Luv services, businesses can instantaneously jump start their Tumblr account and get more Tumblr followers without wasting too much time or exerting pointless effort. The company believes their services will help interested individuals and businesses leverage Tumblr’s potential at an affordable and cost effective price.



Tum Luv further believes that Tumblr will continue to grow immensely in light of the recent technology boom in the mobile market among all generations. Now users are able to stay engaged and connected with one another while on the go. Tum Luv is fully aware of Tumblr's potential and endeavors to play a supportive role in the community for several years to come. For more information about Tum Luv and their Tumblr services, just go to their website.



