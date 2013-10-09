Tumblr Followers Service Announced by SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- A remarkable service from SM Remarketing allows small businesses to buy followers for their Tumblr accounts. Social Media Remarketing offers a number of services for small businesses for the social media scene. Purchasing Tumblr followers is a proven method of increasing the overall followers on Tumblr accounts.



Studies have shown that most people are reluctant to follow social media accounts, such as ones on Tumblr, unless a number of other followers are also present. For small businesses, this “Catch-22” situation of having to be popular before becoming popular can be very difficult to overcome. However, SM Remarketing offers a short cut solution that provides a pre-set number of Tumblr followers that can jump start the account of small businesses.



Currently, Social Media Remarketing offers three packages of Tumblr followers for small businesses. Each of these packages comes with a money back guarantee;



- Tumble: 150 followers for $14.95

- Tumbling: 400 followers for $24.95

- Tumbled: 600 followers for $34.95



Each of these packages of followers will be delivered in five, seven and ten days respectively. Furthermore, their actual numbers can be adjusted in order to give a more realistic version to potential followers to view these Tumblr accounts. For small businesses, this particular service of Social Media Remarketing offers an inexpensive way to generate more followers for their Tumblr accounts, which in turn offers more opportunities for sales, customer service and improving their marketing strategies.



For more information about the Tumblr follower packages offered, visit SMRemarketing.com.



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

support@smremarketing.com

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

http://www.smremarketing.com