Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Tumor Genomic Market,' comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Tumor Genomic market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Tumor Genomic market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Tumor Genomic industry



tumor genomics market is expected to reach a market size of 56.54 Billion by 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected growth can be attributed to technological innovations in the field of genomics. Mergers and acquisitions between key players in the field is another key factor driving market growth



Key Objectives of the Global Tumor Genomic Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Tumor Genomic market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Tumor Genomic market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions



Key players in genomic biomarkers are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and PerkinElmer.



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Academics and Research Organizations

Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Company



Revenue from the tumor genomic market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising government funding for cancer detection and awareness, and introduction of state-of-the-art research institutions.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Tumor Genomic business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Tumor Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Tumor Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market drivers analysis



4.2.1.1. Increasing number of cancer cases



4.2.1.2. Rising government initiatives and projects



4.2.1.3. Increasing demand for cancer specific diagnostics



4.2.1.4. Increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling



4.2.1.5. Introduction of cost-effective kits



4.2.1.6. Mergers and acquisitions between key players



4.2.2. Market restraints analysis



4.2.2.1. High equipment cost



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continue…!



