Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global tumor genomics market is expected to reach a market size of 56.54 Billion by 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected growth can be attributed to technological innovations in the field of genomics. Mergers and acquisitions between key players in the field is another key factor driving market growth. Increasing research on cancer, usage of genomic systems among academics and government institutions, and decreasing cost of sequencing is contributing significantly to growth in cancer diagnostics.



The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Tumor Genomic market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/531



Key Highlights of Report



In September 2018, Cancer Genetics Inc. and NovellusDx Ltd. signed a merger agreement in order to combine their data associated to tumor anatomy. The aim behind the merger is to enhance and accelerate the therapeutic development to improve treatment success rates for companies. With the proprietary technology and machine learning technology of NovellusDX Ltd., Cancer Genetics aims to form a leading oncology-focused precision medicine company.

Biomarkers play an important role in the detection of cancer and it may be used to detect early cancer symptoms or to perform differential diagnosis of cancerous tumors.

Revenue from the tumor genomic market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising government funding for cancer detection and awareness, and introduction of state-of-the-art research institutions.

Key players in genomic biomarkers are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and PerkinElmer.



Tumor Genomic Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global tumor genomic market on the basis of technique, application, end-use, and region:



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Academics and Research Organizations

Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Company



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Tumor Genomic market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/531



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Tumor Genomic market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Tumor Genomic market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Tumor Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tumor Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market drivers analysis

4.2.1.1. Increasing number of cancer cases

4.2.1.2. Rising government initiatives and projects

4.2.1.3. Increasing demand for cancer specific diagnostics

4.2.1.4. Increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling

4.2.1.5. Introduction of cost-effective kits

4.2.1.6. Mergers and acquisitions between key players

4.2.2. Market restraints analysis

4.2.2.1. High equipment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Tumor Genomics Market By Technique Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Technique and services Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

5.1.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.1.3. Microarray

5.1.4. In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.1.5. Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

5.1.6. Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)



CONTINUED..!!



To read more about this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tumor-genomics-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further information, please connect with us to know more about the customization feature. Our team will work towards providing you a report well suited to your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-tumor-genomic-market