Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global tumor genomics market is expected to reach a market size of 56.54 Billion by 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected growth can be attributed to technological innovations in the field of genomics. Mergers and acquisitions between key players in the field is another key factor driving market growth.



Increasing research on cancer, usage of genomic systems among academics and government institutions, and decreasing cost of sequencing is contributing significantly to growth in cancer diagnostics.



Key Highlights of Report



In September 2018, Cancer Genetics Inc. and NovellusDx Ltd. signed a merger agreement in order to combine their data associated to tumor anatomy. The aim behind the merger is to enhance and accelerate the therapeutic development to improve treatment success rates for companies. With the proprietary technology and machine learning technology of NovellusDX Ltd., Cancer Genetics aims to form a leading oncology-focused precision medicine company.

Biomarkers play an important role in the detection of cancer and it may be used to detect early cancer symptoms or to perform differential diagnosis of cancerous tumors.

Revenue from the tumor genomic market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising government funding for cancer detection and awareness, and introduction of state-of-the-art research institutions.

Key players in genomic biomarkers are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and PerkinElmer.



Tumor Genomic Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global tumor genomic market on the basis of technique, application, end-use, and region:



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Academics and Research Organizations

Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Company



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Tumor Genomic Market:



The comprehensive global Tumor Genomic market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Tumor Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tumor Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market drivers analysis

4.2.1.1. Increasing number of cancer cases

4.2.1.2. Rising government initiatives and projects

4.2.1.3. Increasing demand for cancer specific diagnostics

4.2.1.4. Increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling

4.2.1.5. Introduction of cost-effective kits

4.2.1.6. Mergers and acquisitions between key players

4.2.2. Market restraints analysis

4.2.2.1. High equipment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Tumor Genomics Market By Technique Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Technique and services Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

5.1.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.1.3. Microarray

5.1.4. In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.1.5. Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

5.1.6. Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)



Chapter 6. Tumor Genomics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.1.1. Diagnostics and Monitoring

6.1.2. Drug Discovery and Development

6.1.3. Biomarker Discovery



CONTINUED..!!



