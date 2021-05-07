Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global tumor genomics market is expected to reach a market size of 56.54 Billion by 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected growth can be attributed to technological innovations in the field of genomics. Mergers and acquisitions between key players in the field is another key factor driving market growth. Increasing research on cancer, usage of genomic systems among academics and government institutions, and decreasing cost of sequencing is contributing significantly to growth in cancer diagnostics.



With an inspection of the financial standing of the leading companies operating in this market, the report provides information on their gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios. Our researchers have highlighted the market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Key Highlights of Report



In September 2018, Cancer Genetics Inc. and NovellusDx Ltd. signed a merger agreement in order to combine their data associated to tumor anatomy. The aim behind the merger is to enhance and accelerate the therapeutic development to improve treatment success rates for companies. With the proprietary technology and machine learning technology of NovellusDX Ltd., Cancer Genetics aims to form a leading oncology-focused precision medicine company.

Biomarkers play an important role in the detection of cancer and it may be used to detect early cancer symptoms or to perform differential diagnosis of cancerous tumors.

Revenue from the tumor genomic market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising government funding for cancer detection and awareness, and introduction of state-of-the-art research institutions.

Key players in genomic biomarkers are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and PerkinElmer.



Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global tumor genomic market on the basis of technique, application, end-use, and region:



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunohistochemistry (ICH)

Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Academics and Research Organizations

Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Company



Regional Landscape:



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Tumor Genomic market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



