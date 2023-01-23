NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Tumor Lysis Syndrome market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) is a constellation of metabolic disturbances that occurs when a large number of cancer cells die within a short period, releasing their contents into the blood. TLS is most common in blood cancer patients including some leukemias and lymphomas. TLS increases the amounts of several substances in a patient's blood including potassium, uric acid, phosphate and calcium, which can cause a range of symptoms.



In July 2022, Menarini Group and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. received full marketing authorization from European Commission (EC) for its first-in-class, oral exportin 1 inhibitor, NEXPOVIO. It can be used in combination with once-weekly bortezomib and low-dose dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received one prior therapy.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Treatment (Medications (allopurinol, rasburicase, sodium bicarbonate or acetazolamide, oral kinase inhibitors and B-cell lymphoma-2 protein inhibitors), Kidney Dialysis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online, Others), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Diagnosis (Blood Test, Urine Test)



Opportunities:

Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals

Growth in the Healthcare Industry Worldwide



Market Trends:

Increased Awareness about Cancer Treatments

Rapid Advancements in Medical Science



Market Drivers:

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries such as India and China

Increased Prevalence of Cancers among People

Rise in the Number of Diagnostic Centres



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



