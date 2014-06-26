Tune in to the Gillette Nutrition Show with Guest Jeffery Smith as We Discuss the Dangers of Genetically Engineered Foods, Also Known as GMOs

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Do you know what genetically engineered foods are? Did you know that these genetically engineered foods, commonly referred to as GMOs, are causing great harm to the environment, the livelihood of small farmers and to the health of human beings, but you will not hear that from the government, the FDA or the big biotech companies that make these genetically engineered seeds. We can no longer trust the government or big business when it comes to our health and well-being. Learn the inside knowledge about the dangers of GMO's from Jeffrey Smith, the author of the book "Seeds of Deception" and the documentary "Genetic Roulette."



Jeffrey Smith is an international best-selling author, award-winning filmmaker, Executive Director of the Institute of Responsible Technology, and the leading spokesperson on the health dangers of GMO’s. His meticulous research documents how biotech companies continue to mislead legislators and safety officials to put the health of society at risk and the environment in peril. His books include: Seeds of Deception: Exposing Industry and Government Lies about the Safety of the Genetically Engineered Foods You're Eating, the world’s bestseller on GMOs, and Genetic Roulette: The Documented Health Risks of Genetically Engineered Foods, the authoritative work on GMO health dangers. Mr. Smith is the founding executive director of The Institute for Responsible Technology, the most comprehensive source of GMO health risk information for consumers, policy makers, and healthcare professionals.



http://gillettenutrition.com/



http://www.responsibletechnology.org/



