Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Tungsten Carbide Market will be worth USD 27.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for industrial machineries across various industries, like aerospace and defense, industrial engineering, transportation, and mining and construction, among others is expected to fuel the demand for tungsten carbide powder in the future. Additionally, with the growing emergence for metals, the requirement to raise their reserve base throughout multiple economies has made the major competitors to increase the expenditure regarding mining related and metal activities.



The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.



The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:



Sandvik AB, Ceratizit S.A., Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd., China Tungsten Online, Kennametal Inc., Eurotungstene and Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. among others.



The Tungsten Carbide market offers a detailed analysis of the product portfolio, key trends, applications, and a thorough value chain analysis.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cemented Carbide

Coatings

Alloys

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Mining and Construction

Electronics

Others



Scope of the Report:



The study provides a detailed analysis of the Tungsten Carbide market on a global as well regional scale and covers the assessment of the key geographies of the world with regards to the market size, market volume, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. The leading geographies studied in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis segment of the report includes the functioning of the key players in each region, regions, product type, end-users, and applications.



Furthermore, the report further segments the Tungsten Carbide market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:



Major Regions Covered in the Tungsten Carbide Market Report:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Features of the Report:



Offers a comprehensive overview of the Tungsten Carbide market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Tungsten Carbide market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments



Tungsten Carbide Market Research Report

