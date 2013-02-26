Turbak Law Office Announces New Website

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Turbak Law Office announces the launch of a new firm website at http://turbaklawoffice.com/. The Minneapolis Bankruptcy Law Firm’s website provides valuable information for people considering filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy or Chapter 13 bankruptcy and is powered by Avvo Ignite. Located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Turbak Law Office specializes in assisting people who are experiencing serious financial difficulties and need an affordable bankruptcy attorney capable of expeditiously handling their case.



Although attorney Doug Turbak concentrates primarily on bankruptcy cases, he also has experience with litigation involving real estate, trusts, and probate. Offering free consultations to potential clients who wish to discuss their situation, Mr. Turbak wants clients to know that with over 35 years to his credit as a practicing bankruptcy attorney, he understands that many people frequently find themselves suffering a financial catastrophe due to unexpected medical bills, sudden unemployment or simply trying to make ends meet in a harsh economy. With his in-depth knowledge of bankruptcy laws and the court system, Mr. Turbak has the ability to help those who feel they have no one else to turn to for relief from crushing debt.



Minneapolis Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Attorney



People who owe large amounts of unsecured debt (credit cards, personal loans, payday loans) often choose to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy as a way of discharging debts and starting over again free of late payment fees and harassing creditors.



Eligibility for being able to file this type of bankruptcy essentially depends on whether the person has the means to pay back debts. Clients who are determines not to possess enough income to feasibly settle all debts are usually eligible for Chapter 7.



Experienced Minnesota Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Attorney



Turbak Law Office can help people regain control of their finances by helping them develop viable repayment plans that also protect them from debtors who take aggressive collection actions. In addition, Chapter 13 offers the ability for people to have unpaid balances that remain upon completion of the repayment plan legally discharged. Considered a type of legally enforceable debt management plan, Chapter 13 bankruptcy is another area of civil law in which attorney Doug Turbak has proficient experience.



Turbak Law Office is located at 3109 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55408. Attorney Doug Turbak can be reached by phone at 612-827-6781. Visit Turbak Law Office’s new website for more information regarding bankrupty law, procedures and eligibility guidelines.