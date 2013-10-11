Turbo Medical Marketing Launches New and Improved Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Turbo Medical Marketing, a leading medical marketing agency that specializes in accelerating client websites to the top of the search engine charts, has just rolled out new and exciting changes to TurboMedicalMarketing.com. It’s expected that these changes will help the team at Turbo Medical Marketing demonstrate why they’re the preferred choice for SEO and content marketing.



“Our website has an improved interface that everyone will love,” says Tom Sullivan, Vice Present of Turbo Medical Marketing. “It’s easier for visitors to browse through our website and see our featured clients, as well as scroll through blog articles. We’ve also updated our case studies, design portfolio, and latest success stories.”



Turbo Medical Marketing specializes in providing comprehensive Internet marketing services to clients in the medical industry, with a particular emphasis on cosmetic practices, plastic surgeons, medical spas, aesthetic physicians, cosmetic dentists, and ophthalmologists. The team behind Turbo utilizes innovative online marketing strategies to help these clients achieve ideal search engine rankings in their local areas of practice. This ensures that more prospective clients will discover these medical practices, thus increasing a client’s bottom line.



“Most medical professionals don’t have time to ensure that their websites are pulling in new clientele,” says Sullivan. “That’s exactly where Turbo Medical Marketing comes into play. We help our clients rank higher online, drive traffic, and generate leads with a diverse range of proven online marketing services.”



These services include search engine optimization, content marketing, social media management, email marketing, video marketing, direct mail, and web design and development.



Prospective clients and current users are invited to visit www.turbomedicalmarketing.com to discover the recently implemented changes.



Turbo Medical Marketing

tom@turbomedicalmarketing.com

8605 Santa Monica Blvd #58582

Los Angeles, CA 90069

www.turbomedicalmarketing.com