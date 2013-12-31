Turbocarpetcleaning.com Introduces Referral Program

Auburn, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Turbocarpetcleaning.com, a specialist in Kent carpet and upholstery cleaning , has unveiled a new referral program. By referring family and friends, customers can get a $25 gift card or cleaning service on three rooms for $115. Special pricing for additional rooms, stairs, and upholstery, area rug, tile and grout, and automobile upholstery cleaning is provided.



The company offers the best in south Seattle carpet cleaning . Now customers can find incentives to save even more. Their referrals in turn can also experience the best in service and receive top notch Auburn carpet cleaning in their homes.



Cleaning professionals will clean every room in the home. In addition to residential carpet cleaning, the company works on hotels, theaters, yachts, restaurants, and office spaces. Large truck mount units with steam and water extraction systems are used, allowing for a more efficient job. These systems can remove oil, gum, and other dirt plus clean hard surfaces.



In addition, experts will provide carpet dying, installation, stretching, and repair where needed. Turbocarpetcleaning.com offers many opportunities for customers to save money, with its referral special and through other rewards programs. It also includes a quick form online so customers can get an estimate on each project. Plus, visitors can enter their zip code to immediately find out if their area is served.



Technicians are carpet specialists, building on the company’s philosophy of dedicated care for rugs and customers. It offers many tips on carpet care and experts will even advise customers on the best methods of caring for their carpets. Whether it is carpet cleaning in Tacoma WA or right within the city limits of Seattle, customers can expect only the vest.



During each job, corner and trim protectors are installed and technicians use a grid cleaning system to work most efficiently. They’ll also perform a 24 hour follow up to make sure the job was done right. Best of all, customers will receive a discounted gift card for referring family and friends.



To learn more about the various Seattle and Tacoma carpet cleaning services available, go to www.turbocarpetcleaning.com



About Turbo Carpet Cleaning

Turbo Carpet Cleaning serves residential and commercial customers throughout the Seattle area. Founded in 2002, it provides carpet stain, oil, and gum removal, tile and grout cleaning, hard surface and upholstery cleaning, and water extraction. Carpet dying, installation, stretching, and repair services are also provided.