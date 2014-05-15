TurbulenceTrainingWorkout.net Publishes New Multimedia Turbulence Training Review

Hudson, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Many people want to burn fat, but not at all want to do so through dieting. For those want to be able to eat what they want and still lose weight, regular exercise is the only way forward. Whether individuals want to lose weight or get ripped, a great many exercise regimes exist claiming to be able to help. Not all are created equal however, and TurbulenceTrainingWorkout.net is a website that has been getting a lot of attention lately thanks to its dedication to describing how Craig Ballantyne’s Turbulence program is the most effective in the market today. The site has now released a video review to help spread the message.



While the site itself includes and in depth review of the Turbulence program, including information on how it works, what’s included and how to get the best from it, such detail is often overwhelming for those who merely want an introduction to the product. As such, they have created a video overview of the product.



The video uses imagery and voice over to introduce Turbulence, including examples of existing users who have used the program effectively, sharing personal experiences and insights. Crucially, the video explains that the program is much easier on the body than Insanity or P90X, and the diet is much more straight-forward.



A spokesperson for TurbulenceTrainingWorkout.net explained, “This program is one of the most effective means by which to lose weight that we have seen introduced to the market in years. Our website gives a detailed breakdown of exactly how and why the program is so effective, but for many this is too much information to begin with. We hope that by creating a video introduction based on personal experiences, people will become interested enough to then investigate further. Because we have a unique insight into the program, we are the perfect web presence for those who wish to find out more, and get hold of the program to start lose weight.



About Turbulence Training Workout

Turbulence Training Workout is a web resource center designed for those looking for more information about Craig Ballantyne’s turbulence program, a fat busting fitness regime using Metabolic Resistance Training. The site includes a review as well as additional lifestyle information to help people get the best from the program. For more information please visit: http://www.turbulencetrainingworkout.net/