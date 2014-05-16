Turfing Vendor Wireless Communications: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Research announces that it has published a new study Turfing Vendor Wireless Communications: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020. The 2014 study has 326 pages, 144 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the Turfing Vendor Wireless Communications are used in every aspect of cellphone tower further build out and to support implementation of small cells.



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The biggest potential shift in turfing vendor markets will come after the end of the forecast period when Google begins to offer 3G speed free Internet connectivity worldwide. This will come from its Loon project that uses balloons launched at 22,000 feet above the earth, guided by upper air winds, implementing a new telecom bandwidth. For the immediate future, specialty telecom & infrastructure turf contractor markets will continue as they have using the installed base of cell towers, base stations, and with the addition of small cells to extend bandwidth capability locally in an energy efficient manner.



Macro cell towers are the primary way to implement a wireless network. Cell towers provide broad network coverage that is line of sight. Once a cell tower is installed, if the wireless coverage is not sufficient, it is difficult to get more network coverage for the data hungry smart phones.



There are only limited areas in which to install macro cell towers. The alternative to macro cells for higher capacity gains is to install a small cell LTE underlay network to provide the additional capacity needed at the appropriate location that does not require extensive permitting and expense to purchase and install.



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Wireless Data Traffic Growth: No End in Sight



Wireless data traffic growth is significant: there is no end in sight. The number of mobile internet users has surpassed desktop users as tablets erode the PC markets rapidly. Video streaming and VoIP inflate traffic volumes by a factor of 1,000-fold by 2020. Adding conventional base stations is an unaffordable way to handle this situation. Operators are looking for cost-effective solutions to ease the pressure on their existing infrastructure.



Small cells are better than base stations for expanding wireless infrastructure coverage in the era of smart phones. Wireless signals have incremental strength added locally in home, airport, or enterprise.



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