Turk Sail Now Provides Charters and Sail Boat Rentals in Bodrum, Gocek, Marmaris, and Fethiye

Bodrum, Turkey -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Turk Sail has announced that its charters and sail boat rentals will be available to customers from all around the world interested in Bodrum, Gocek, Marmaris, and Fethiye. Exclusive sail boat offers will be available for the area and customers will have access to exclusive Bodrum Gulet charters and more.



The charters and boat rentals can be found on the company’s website. A simple location field and check-in and check-out date selectors enable customers to search for available charters and rentals. Customers in the local area now have a simple way to work with a sail boat charter and rental company that is best able to meet their needs.



Set to launch on February 1, 2013, the new Turk Sail website will enable potential customers to search for available Gocek Gulet charters and more, plus rentals. Accommodations and unique local experiences will also be featured as the site expands its reach. Additional resources such as an informational FAQ page and a travel tips section will provide content to help travels be as informed as they possibly can.



Interactive tools on the Turk Sail website will include the TurkSail blog with details on authentic holidays without following tours and guides. There will also be a newsletter for users to read the latest information and travel deals on Marmaris Gulet charters and more. Visitors and customers will also be able to interact with the company via social media, with link ups to Turk Sail’s Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram profiles.



Registered users will also be able to list their own boats available for rental and charter. The company also supports a number of currencies, while the website will be available in English and Turkish language versions. For more information on sail boat charters and rentals, visit the Turk Sail website at http://turksail.com.tr.



About Turk Sail

Turk Sail is a sail boat charter and rental company that provides service in Bodrum, Gocek, Marmaris, and Fethiye, Turkey. Bodrum Exclusive charters and sail boat offers are available in the local area. To launch February 1, 2013, the company’s new website will enable customers to book excursions; read informational travel tips, a blog, and newsletter; and interact via social media.



Media Contact:

Name : Zinaida Remarenco

Company : Turksail Ltd.?ti

Location : Bodrum Marina Bodrum Mugla Turkey

web : http://turksail.com.tr

e-mail : info@turksail.com.tr