Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Turkey Agribusiness Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

We favour the sugar sector in Turkey because of the strong growth potential of the

confectionery industry. We see little growth potential for the grain, dairy, livestock and rice sectors, where

we believe the country's production growth will be hampered by high domestic production and input costs.

In line with these views, we believe domestic confectionery companies will outperform, as they will take

advantage of growing domestic sugar production capacity as well as a strong consumer story. We highlight

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS as an example for this.

Key Forecasts

? Wheat production growth to 2016/17: -1.7% to 18.5mn tonnes. We expect the country to remain a

large importer over the medium term and believe production growth will lag behind consumption growth.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139741/turkey-agribusiness-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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