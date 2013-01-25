New Medical Devices research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "Turkey Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the Turkey Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Pain Management Devices and Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market categories - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Pain Management Devices and Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Turkey Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.
- Key players covered include Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA , GE Healthcare , ResMed Inc., Covidien plc , Smiths Medical , Philips Respironics, Inc.and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Turkey Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Covidien plc, Smiths Medical, Philips Respironics, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Vygon SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CareFusion Corporation, Intersurgical Ltd., Ambu A/S, Invacare Corporation, I-Flow Corporation, LMA International N.V., AirSep Corporation, Compumedics Limited, Embla Systems LLC, Masimo Corporation, Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG, Mindray Medical International Limited, SOMNOmedics GmbH, OSI Systems, Inc., K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda., CME McKinley UK Limited, Hospira, Inc., Baxter International Inc.
