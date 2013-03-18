"Turkey Autos Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Despite our bearish outlook for autos production in Turkey in the short term, we remain fairly optimistic about long-term growth in the sector, on the back of both strong domestic sales and export growth.
In the first 11 months of 2012, passenger car production in Turkey declined 9.6% year-on-year (y-o-y), to 531,952 units, prompting us to downgrade our 2012 production forecast to a drop of 8.4%, with a 9.5% decrease in the passenger car segment. Over the longer term, however, we expect the country's political stability, its Customs Union with the EU and investment from international carmakers to facilitate growth in exports and production.
We hold a similarly optimistic outlook for vehicle sales, where we expect a resurgence in private consumption to boost vehicle demand. We forecast a moderate 0.8% y-o-y growth in passenger car sales in 2013, to be followed by average annual growth of just over 4% y-o-y between 2014 and 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We believe commercial vehicle sales will outperform, with annual average growth of 6.8% in our forecast period to 2017. Total vehicle sales over the first 11 months of 2012 fell 10.3% y-o-y, to 696,501 units.
The extent of long-term optimism in the market was visible from the launch of a joint venture (JV) between South Korean Hyundai Motor and Turkish Karasan in December 2012. The US$260mn JV will produce Hyundai-branded light commercial vehicles. Earlier in October 2012, locally based automotive supplier Inci Holding announced the opening of its latest domestic facility, a JV with Brazil's Maxion Wheels that will produce wheel rims. The EUR45mn (US$58.6mn) site will have an annual capacity of around 2mn wheel rims.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Malaysia Autos Report Q1 2013
- South Korea Autos Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Autos Report Q1 2013
- Russia Autos Report Q1 2013
- Morocco Autos Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Autos Report Q1 2013
- China Autos Report Q1 2013
- Thailand Autos Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Autos Report Q1 2013
- Japan Autos Report Q1 2013