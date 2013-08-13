Turkey Autos Report Q3 2013 - New Study Released

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- At the mid-point of 2013, BMI is happy to maintain its current forecasts for auto production, sales and trade in Turkey, but warns that there are a number of downside risks to our forecasts, with ongoing economic weakness holding the potential to impact the industry heavily over H213.
Much depends on the political outlook in Turkey. Our current auto forecasts are based on an estimation that the recent outbreak of widespread protests against the government will gradually subside. If we were to see an escalation of violence or a more severe disruption to government stability, this would quickly add momentum to capital outflows. Given Turkey's sizeable external imbalances, this would likely de-stabilise the economy and create a recessionary environment.
To start with auto production, vehicle manufacturing in Turkey fell by 0.4% year-on-year (y-o-y), to 467,370 units in the first five months of 2013. May figures were particularly alarming, down by 3.0% y-o-y. For 2013, we forecast a 3.1% increase in vehicle production, which we maintain for now. Despite a fall in 2012, BMI has long maintained there will be a resurgence in Turkish auto production in 2013 on the back of relatively strong export growth and domestic sales, in addition to good fundamentals. We caution, however, that there are a number of downside risks to our relatively bullish 2013 sales and production outlooks, and ongoing economic weakness could heavily impact the industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Turning to sales, vehicle sales in Turkey increased by 13.5% y-o-y, 323,187 units, over 5M13. This was predominantly on the back of a 20.7% y-o-y increase in passenger car sales, to 233,816 units. We forecast total vehicle sales to increase by 9.9% and passenger car sales to increase by 14% in 2013, a slowdown from the relatively strong growth witnessed at the beginning of the year.
We believe that current economic conditions may serve to weigh on growth in the sector later in 2013. Much of this sales increase has been met by a 27.6% y-o-y increase in vehicle imports, to 222,245 units. Following a sharp depreciation in the currency in recent weeks, we expect vehicle imports to slow down over the course of the year as they become more expensive in real terms. Furthermore, as the government continues to intervene in the market, we expect credit conditions to worsen, which may serve to dampen vehicle sales over the year. BMI therefore cautions that there are a number of downside risks to our 2013 sales forecasts, as current economic conditions could worsen, and have a greater impact on the autos sector than we currently envisage.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Autos Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Autos Report Q3 2013
- Algeria Autos Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Autos Report Q3 2013
- Serbia Autos Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Autos Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Autos Report Q3 2013
- Russia Autos Report Q3 2013
- Qatar Autos Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Autos Report Q3 2013