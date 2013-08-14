Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Turkey Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Turkey beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Turkey beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Turkish beer market grew in 2012 despite increased excise duty raising prices and the growing conservatism of the population



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Large brewers continued to work hard to increase sales and the successful performance of the second largest brewer in the market, Turk Tuborg was key to the growth in 2012.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Turkey Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Turkey Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The current AKP government has been ruling the country for more than a decade now with strong religious/conservative views and have imposed policies for reducing the consumption of alcoholic beverages.



The growing popularity of imported beers was a trend which continued in 2012.



The future of the market is not bright considering high taxation. The government is very likely to increase special consumption tax (OTV) on domestic/licensed beers and excise duty on imports.



Turk Tuborg's activity during 2012 was key to the growth in the category.



The political situation in the Middle East, especially in Syria, continues to play an important role in the development of the Turkish economy.



Key Highlights

The leading company Efes Beverage Group continued to dominate the market, while its competitor Turk Tuborg has stolen share of volume. Turk Tuborg's successful Tuborg Gold brand has been supported by marketing activities and grew above the category in volume of consumption



The number of smaller importers increased and a larger number of world beers have been available in the market. The increased number of beer options helped to improve consumer knowledge of beer.



Export volume also went up around 11% on 2011. Beers from Turkey are mainly exported to Middle Eastern countries, especially Iraq.



The value of the beer market grew around 25% on the previous year. In addition to the inflation rate, this value increase can be mainly attributed to the rise in the rate of excise duty (OTV) from YTL2.65 to YTL3.10 per liter in October, which equates to an increase of ytl0.23 on a 50cl pack of beer.



Brewers have been investing in some restaurants and bars by providing branded furniture and constructing outdoor areas themselves in return for advertising rights within the premises. Efes Beverage Group even has streets which become known as 'Efes street in some neighborhoods, which are completely renovated by the company, including lamps, paving stones etc



Companies Mentioned



EFES BEVERAGE GROUP, TURK TUBORG



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139562/turkey-beer-market-insights-2013.html