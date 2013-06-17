"Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- BMI has left unchanged its consumer electronics market forecast for 2013, after the market was affected by tighter consumer credit in 2012. Consumer loan growth continued to show signs of moderation in H212, as the economy rebalanced from debt-fuelled consumption to a more balanced model with a greater role for exports.
However, consumer electronics sales remain strong in key categories, such as smartphones. Turkcell reported strong growth in revenues in 2012, driven by an increased number of smartphone users on its network. Meanwhile, the government's FATIH programme to provide tablets for school students is expected to have a major impact on the market.
Despite an expected short-term moderation therefore, Turkey's consumer electronics market is well positioned to outperform most other emerging Europe markets. Demand is expected to increase at 8.4% CAGR through to 2017, driven by the growing popularity of digital lifestyle devices such as flat-panel TV sets, smartphones, notebook computers and digital cameras, as well as rising incomes and lower prices.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$5.7bn in 2012 to US$6.3bn in 2013, +10% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but upgrades to Windows 8 based machines could provide a boost.
AV Sales: US$1.9bn in 2012 to US$2.1bn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with digital broadcasting penetration expected to reach 70% in 2012.
Handset Sales: US$1.8bn in 2012 to US$2.1bn in 2013, +14% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with smartphones accounting for about 60% of Turkish handset revenues in 2013.
Risks/Rewards Rating: Turkey's score was 48.8 out of 100. BMI expects consumer IT spending to hold up relatively well, although continued price erosion in the PC and handset market will place pressure on margins. Turkey remains in fourth place (out of eight) in our latest RRR table and the country is in a favourable position to continue to be a regional market outperformer.
Key Trends & Developments
- Mobile subscriber penetration reached 90% in 2012. Sales will be driven increasingly by the replacement market. With smartphone prices declining across the year, and a larger portfolio of devices and mobile internet services available, smartphones passed 60% of handset sales by Turkish mobile operator Turkcell in 2012.
- Turkey's evolution towards digital TV services will help drive AV sales, with video devices such as TV sets, digital cameras and VCR players accounting for more than 80% of demand. A higher proportion of sales were accounted for by digital models. Total stock of flat-panel TV sets among Turkey's TV households is more than 2.5mn units.
