Turkey Defence & Security Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Turkey Defence & Security Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- BMI's Defence & Security report for Q213 examines Turkey's armed forces; its internal and external security challenges; defence industry and the country's defence procurement activity. BMI believes that Turkey will continue to suffer security challenges for some time in the form of the continued Kurdish nationalist insurgency affecting the country, the wider fallout from the tense security situation in the Middle East at large and the ongoing civil war in neighbouring Syria. Nevertheless, the country's armed forces will continue to play an active role in NATO and meet any future challenges to Turkey's security.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
BMI's Defence & Security Report has several key findings. In terms of domestic security, the Kurdish insurgency continues to challenge the country's policymakers and its armed forces. While a military response is seeking to contain and ultimately end this insurgency, a political solution in the form of negotiations could become increasingly important in helping to stop the violence once and for all. At the external level, Turkey continues to suffer the fallout from the deteriorating security situation inside Syria. Ankara will have to tread a delicate path to prevent the crisis from spilling over into the wider Middle East region.
In terms of the Turkish armed forces procurement, the government is under pressure to ensure that the military has the most modern materiel. This can be achieved by continuing to utilise Turkey's position as a trusted recipient of advanced defence hardware from the United States. Finally, the Turkish government will need to assist the growth of the domestic defence industry. This can be best achieved by purchasing indigenous materiel when appropriate, and encouraging continuing research and development efforts. Since the publication of BMI's last Turkey Defence & Security report, a number of changes have been made. These include:
- A discussion of the deployment of NATO surface-to-air missiles to Turkish border areas as the civil war in Syria continues to escalate.
- The latest details regarding modernisation efforts within Turkey's armed forces and timelines for deliveries of new equipment
- Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats tables for two of Turkey's leading defence contractors, plus details regarding the recent commercial activities of these businesses.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Poland Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Romania Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Bulgaria Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Iran Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Egypt Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Iraq Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Australia Defence & Security Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Defence & Security Report Q1 2013