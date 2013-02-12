Fast Market Research recommends "Turkey Diagnostic Imaging Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "Turkey Diagnostic Imaging Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the Turkey Diagnostic Imaging market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within 10 market categories - Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Diagnostic Imaging market categories - Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within 10 market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the 10 market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Turkey Diagnostic Imagingmarket.
- Key players covered include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Medrad, Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Turkey Diagnostic Imaging competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Medrad, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Hologic, Inc., General Medical Merate S.p.A., Covidien plc, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Apelem Espana SA, OSI Systems, Inc., SonoSite, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Metaltronica S.r.l., I.M.S. Internazionale Medico Scientifica, CooperSurgical, Inc., Gilardoni
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