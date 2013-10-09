Turkey Emerging as an Attractive Hub for the Medical Tourists

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS, “Turkey Medical Tourism Outlook 2017”, Turkey is becoming a top notch destination for medical tourists from all across the world. A large number of medical tourists are flocking to the country for the treatment of various diseases and also for recreational purposes. The report has identified several medical procedures for which the tourists are heading to Turkey.



Moreover, the report has analyzed the role of several factors which have propounded the growth of medical tourism in the country. Factors which have played a major role in attracting medical tourists to the country like standardized facilities provided by healthcare establishments, cost advantage in various treatments and country’s location advantage amongst a few have been also been identified. Further, the report has conducted the forecast for the number of tourists, which are expected to arrive in Turkey by 2017 to justify the ongoing activities aimed at boosting medical tourism in the country. In lieu of this, the medical tourism market has been forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during 2013-2017.



Further, the report by RNCOS, “Turkey Medical Tourism Outlook 2017”, gives a detailed overview of the medical tourism scenario in the country. It has provided an in depth analysis of the emerging healthcare segments in Turkey. Besides, as cost is one of the prime factors for success of Turkey’s medical tourism industry, our report have compared the cost of major treatments in Turkey with respect to the other countries. Moreover, major trends and industry drivers are also been discussed in the report to gain a complete understanding of the industry. Additionally, profiling of the major players have been covered with a focus on their recent developments, which are expected to put the medical tourism industry in Turkey on a growth trajectory in the coming years.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM615.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Asian Medical Tourism Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM499.htm)

- Booming Medical Tourism in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM123.htm)

- Booming Medical Tourism in Malaysia (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM486.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Tourism-Industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.