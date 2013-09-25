Turkey Medical Tourism Market to Gain Momentum

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- According to the new research report by RNCOS, “Turkey Medical Tourism Outlook 2017”, the medical tourism market of Turkey is expected to post strong growth in the coming years. The lower healthcare cost of Turkey in comparison to the western countries and superior healthcare services are the prime factors for the industry’s growth. The country has around 50 JCI-accredited hospitals and numerous health professionals which make Turkey a competitive market in the global medical tourism industry. The assistance provided by the government, country’s geographical location and its natural beauty are the other factors that contribute to its medical tourism industry. Thus, backed by these factors, Turkey’s medical tourism market is expected to post a CAGR of around 5.7% during 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Turkey Medical Tourism Outlook 2017”, by RNCOS that is spread over in 45 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the medical tourism market of Turkey. It facilitates the future projection of number of medical tourists and medical tourism market of Turkey till 2017.



Additionally, it provides insight of major medical treatments of Turkey i.e. dentistry, eye treatment, infertility treatment, hair transplant and cosmetic surgery. Besides, as cost is one of the prime factors for success of Turkey’s medical tourism industry, our report have compared the cost of major treatments in Turkey with respect to the other countries. Major trends and industry drivers are also been discussed in the report to gain a complete understanding of the industry.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- The number of medical tourists is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2013-2017.

- The medical tourism market is projected to post a CAGR of 5.7% during 2013-2017.

- Hair implant is a booming segment of Turkish medical tourism industry.

- Old and disabled medical tourism is growing rapidly.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM615.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Asian Medical Tourism Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM499.htm)

- Booming Medical Tourism in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM123.htm)

- Booming Medical Tourism in Malaysia (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM486.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Tourism-Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.