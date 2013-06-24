Turkey Metals Report Q3 2013 - New Study Released

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Turkey Metals Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- BMI's Turkey Metals Report examines how the country's steel industry has performed in the face of external headwinds and warns that some segments are facing increased pressure as a result of decreased manufacturing activity in the EU. It examines the latest plant projects and whether output is keeping pace with the ongoing increases in capacity. The report also analyses the investment strategies being employed by the leading players in the Turkish steel industry, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the regional market.
In the first 11 months of 2012, Turkey produced 33.0mn tonnes (mnt) of steel, up 6.7% on the same period in 2011, according to the World Steel Association (WSA). This followed a strong 2011 when output grew 17.2% year-on-year (y-o-y). As a result, Turkey represented 2.4% of global output growth. BMI believes Turkey is still on course for its estimated 6% growth in crude steel output for 2012, to 36.1mnt. The country is increasingly self-sufficient in a broad range of steel products as a result of increased capacity and a moderation in domestic demand growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
During 2012, Turkish flat steel imports were down 5% y-o-y to 2.43mnt, with hot-rolled imports declining 4% and coated steel imports falling 23%, offsetting rises of 14% in cold rolled flats and 2% in strip. At the same time, growth in exports is improving the country's steel trade surplus. Total steel exports grew 9% yo- y over the period to 11.7mnt, with revenue increasing 4% to US$9.3bn.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Metals Report Q3 2013
- Iran Metals Report Q3 2013
- Poland Metals Report Q3 2013
- Belgium Metals Report Q3 2013
- Austria Metals Report Q3 2013
- Australia Metals Report Q3 2013
- Japan Metals Report Q3 2013
- China Metals Report Q3 2013
- Egypt Metals Report Q3 2013
- Silvercorp Metals, Inc. (SVM) - MM - Deals and Alliances Profile