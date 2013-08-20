Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Turkey Metals Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
BMI expects the Turkish metals sector to continue on its positive trajectory after performing well in the face
of external headwinds over the past few years. We forecast healthy growth in the construction and autos
industries boosting domestic demand for Turkish steel. Steady growth of steel exports is also to be expected
as construction continues to grow in the Middle East.
Downside risks to our forecast include subdued demand from EU states, depreciation of the Turkish lira
raising production costs, political unrest in the country and a global weakening of steel prices. Despite
strong growth in 2011 and 2012, H113 has seen a 4% average fall in Turkish steel output year-on-year. We
see this as a temporary slowdown in a larger growth picture. However weaker steel prices seem already to
be having an impact.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139742/turkey-metals-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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