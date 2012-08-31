Turkey Mining Report 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Turkey Mining Report 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- We are positive on the prospects of the Turkish mining industry due to the series of gold projects that will be coming online during the forecast period and also due to the government's plans to ramp up domestic coal production to reduce import reliance. Beyond coal and gold, the country is a major industrial mineral miner and has a thriving natural stones and industrial minerals mining sector.
Global Leader In Boron And Marble
Turkey is home to 866kt of borix oxide reserves, which according to estimates from state-owned Eti Maden constitutes 72% of global reserves. The global boron mining industry is very small. Eti Maden, together with Rio Tinto's US Borax, are already responsible for nearly 75% of total global boron production.
Turkey's natural stone mining sector is also globally competitive. There are about 1,500 natural stone quarries in the country, which supply 2,000 factories, 9,000 workshops and employs around 300,000 people. Of the country's estimated 5.2bnt of natural stone reserves, marble constitutes 3.8bnt of the total.
According to the country's Export Promotion Center (IGEME) 2010 Natural Stone Report, most of the country's reserves are located in the provinces of Afyon, Balikesir, Mugla, Eskisehir, Denizli, Tokat, Canakkale, Konya, Bilecik, Kirsehir and Elazig.
